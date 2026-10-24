Polish Prime Minister visits Hoi An Ancient Town

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited Hoi An Ancient Town and laid flowers at the monument of Polish architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski (Kazik) during his official visit to Vietnam on October 24.

A pupil presents a bunch of flower to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcoming him to Hoi An Ancient Town

On October 24, as part of his official visit to Vietnam, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and a high-level delegation visited Hoi An Ancient Town and laid flowers at the monument of architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski (Kazik).

Joining the delegation were Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Ha Hoang Hai, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Vietnam Joanna Skoczek, and Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi.

During the visit to the heritage town, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and members of the delegation strolled through Hoi An’s ancient streets, exploring its distinctive architecture and the cultural exchanges reflected in moss-covered tiled roofs and traditional wooden houses.

The delegation visited Cam Pho Communal House, a cultural and spiritual site closely linked to the lives of local residents, and the Guangdong Assembly Hall, a notable architectural landmark that reflects the role of the Chinese community in the formation and development of Hoi An as a historic trading port.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk lays flowers at the monument of architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and members of the delegation also visited Kazik Park at 138 Tran Phu Street to lay flowers at the monument of architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, honoring the Polish architect’s contributions to the research and preservation of Vietnam’s cultural heritage.

Architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski (1944–1997), affectionately known as “Kazik” by locals, played a key role in the research and nomination process that led to Hoi An Ancient Town being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1999. Established in 2007 in the heart of the ancient town, Kazik Park honors his lasting contributions to the preservation of Hoi An’s heritage and that of central Vietnam.

By Nguyen Khoi, Xuan Quynh - Translated by Uyen Phuong