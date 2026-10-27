Campaign to document Vietnam–Cambodia friendship stories launched

The HCMC Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association held a press conference on October 26 to introduce a program to gather and document stories highlighting Vietnam–Cambodia friendship and mutual assistance through various historical periods.

Campaign to document Vietnam–Cambodia friendship stories was launched on October 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The initiative aims to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia (June 24, 1967–2027).

Speaking at the event, Permanent Vice President and General Secretary of the Association and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Committee of Former Experts Assisting Cambodia, Nguyen Van Trieu, stated that the campaign focuses on recording key milestones of mutual support between the peoples and armed forces of both nations. This includes the resistance wars against France and the United States, with a particular emphasis on the 10-year period (1979–1989) during which Vietnam assisted Cambodia in overthrowing the genocidal Pol Pot regime.

Mr. Nguyen Van Trieu, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizing committee emphasized the spirit of mutual assistance. Vietnam stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Cambodia through historical periods, aiding the Cambodian people in overthrowing the genocidal regime, protecting national sovereignty, and advancing country development.

The campaign is open to citizens of both countries, including officials, soldiers, experts, and volunteer troops from Vietnam, as well as Cambodian officials and residents. Submissions must be non-fiction memoirs or narratives under 6,000 words based on true events that stem from the genuine affection between the two peoples.

Senior Colonel Tran Van Thong, Deputy Head of the Liaison Committee of Former Vietnamese Experts Assisting Cambodia, speaks at the event. (Photo; SGGP)

Selected stories will be compiled into books for widespread distribution to the public and translated into foreign languages—including English and Khmer—to broaden understanding of Vietnam's noble international service in assisting Cambodia.

The organizing committee will accept submissions through April 30, 2027. Entries can be sent directly to the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association, at No. 400A Hong Bang Street, Minh Phung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, or submitted online via the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations website at www.hufo.vn.

Writer Bui Anh Tan, Editor-in-Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Arts and Letters Magazine, serves as Head of the Selection Board. (Photo: SGGP)

Entries that pass the preliminary screening will be assessed by the selection panel and classified into four categories: A, B, C, and D. The corresponding awards are VND10 million (US$387), VND8 million, VND5 million, and VND1 million, respectively.

The organizers will also present special prizes, including awards for the oldest and youngest authors, the best entry by a volunteer soldier or expert who served in Cambodia, and the story featuring the most intriguing developments.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh