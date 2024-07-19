Vietnam, Cambodia boost forestry cooperation

The 27th ASEAN Senior Officials on Forestry (ASOF 27) Meeting is taking place in Indonesia from July 18-19, according to the Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

On the sidelines of the event, the Vietnamese delegation had a meeting with the Cambodian counterpart and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation in forestry for the 2024 – 2029 period.

The key areas of collaboration include information and experience sharing; promoting investment in forestry, timber trade; scientific research, training, and capacity building; forest protection including fire prevention and control; ecosystem restoration, and transboundary biodiversity conservation.

The two sides also pledged to collaborate in combating illegal logging and timber smuggling, illegal poaching of wildlife and plants, and adaptation to and mitigation of climate change impacts.

At the ASOF 27 Meeting, the Vietnamese delegation updated on the current status of forest resources, Vietnam's new policies and regulations on forestry, particularly on sustainable forest management, forest certification, and international commitments in the forestry sector. They also highlighted opportunities, challenges, and recommendations to enhance sustainable forest management in the ASEAN region.

The Vietnamese delegation also engaged in discussions and exchanges with partner countries and international organisations to promote cooperative activities and mobilise resources for Vietnam's forestry sector.

Participants in ASOF 27 included representatives from nine ASEAN countries, excluding Singapore, the ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN's international partners such as China, Asian Forest Cooperation Organisation (AFoCO), United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), European Union's Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (EU-FLEGT) Programme, UN-REDD Asia Programme, while Timor-Leste attended the event as an observer.

The conference focused on discussions and agreements on several important topics like ASEAN Forestry Cooperation Strategy (2016-2025); Sustainable forest management in ASEAN region; Development of forestry products in ASEAN region; Issues on forests and climate change in ASEAN region; ASEAN cooperation on CITES implementation and enhancing law enforcement on wildlife (ASEAN-CITES and WE); New programs, projects, and cooperative initiatives in ASEAN region; Cooperation plans with ASEAN's partner countries and organisations.

