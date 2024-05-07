Vietnam, Brazil enjoy strong trust, substantive cooperation: Diplomat

Over the past 35 years, the relationship between Vietnam and Brazil has been developing positively in all fields, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi.

Over the past 35 years, the relationship between Vietnam and Brazil has been developing positively in all fields, becoming more substantive and effective with closer political ties and trust, and expanded economic and trade cooperation, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi (Source: Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil)

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Vietnam-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 17-year bilateral comprehensive partnership, the diplomat said this coincides with the first year of the implementation of the joint statement that leaders of the two countries released during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Brazil in September 2023, which was the first by a high-ranking leaders of Vietnam to the Latin American country in 16 years.

Since September 2023, the Brazilian side conducted two ministerial-level visits to Vietnam. During Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Luciana Santos’ visit to Vietnam in November 2023, the two sides highlighted the possibility of strengthening cooperation in promising areas such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, semiconductor, and biotechnology, he said.

During his visit in April, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira conveyed the invitation from President Lula da Silva to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and discuss measures to promote all-round cooperation between the two countries.

Along with the sound political-diplomatic relations, bilateral economic and trade partnership has been expanding, becoming a foundation for the long-term ties between the two countries.

Last year, two-way trade exceeded US$7.11 billion , the ambassador noted, adding that the figure reached $2.2 billion in the first three months of this year, with Vietnam’s exports up 5.5 percent year on year to $676 million.

Businesses of the two sides have shown great interest in bolstering their partnership, especially in agriculture, he said.

Brazil is currently Vietnam's largest trading partner in Latin America and second in the Americas, after the US. Meanwhile, Vietnam is Brazil's leading partner among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries.

Ambassador Nghi affirmed that bilateral collaboration in other fields such as science - technology and culture, especially sports, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, has also been promoted. At the meeting between the Vietnamese Embassy and the Rio de Janeiro city government in March, the Brazilian side said that the country is ready to support Vietnam's youth, women's football teams, and futsal teams to develop.

Commenting on the future prospects of the Vietnam-Brazil relationship, the diplomat said that the official visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Brazil in September 2023 demonstrated Vietnam’s wish to strengthen bilateral political trust and foster collaboration in all fields, from politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, culture, education, and tourism.

Vietnam and Brazil are working together to promote the efficiency of the Joint Ministerial Committee on Agriculture and Science, Technology and Political Consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, while expanding dialogue and cooperation among ministries, sectors and businesses, and completing the legal framework to foster cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture as well as people-to-people exchanges and cooperation among friendship organisations and localities.

He said he hopes this year, the two sides will continue increasing delegation exchanges at high and all levels. Vietnam hopes to welcome Brazilian President Lula da Silva this year. The ambassador expects the activities will receive active response from businesses of the two sides in the fields of science-technology, agriculture, agricultural product processing, sports, tourism, health care and education.

The ambassador expressed his hope that in the coming time, Vietnam and Brazil will promote sports, cultural and artistic exchanges, and people-to-people exchanges.

At multilateral forums, in the future, Vietnam and Brazil should further deepen their coordination on the foundation of common values such as support to an international system based on multilateralism, rule of law, peaceful settlement of disputes, with the United Nations (UN) as the centre for global governance, stability, and prosperity, he said.

Vietnam needs to strengthen cooperative relations with Brazil in particular and countries in the region in general, especially those in the South American Common Market (MERCOSUR), which is helpful to negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and this bloc. Brazil is committed to expanding relations with ASEAN and its member states, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in energy transition, science, technology, innovation, and industrial and agricultural policy, while Vietnam plays a key role in this agenda as an important partner of Brazil in Southeast Asia, he said.

The diplomat also highlighted many activities to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Vietnam-Brazil diplomatic relations and the 17-year bilateral comprehensive partnership, including a friendship meeting held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil in March. The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil and the Brazilian Embassy in Vietnam plan to organise a week of film, painting and photo exhibition in the two countries this year.

The Brazilian side has proposed activities to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh in Rio de Janeiro, including the naming of a street after Vietnam, and a painting contest on the Vietnamese leader’s journey in Rio de Janeiro, said the diplomat.

