Vietnam attends annual CSIS conference on East Sea

A Vietnamese delegation attended the 13th annual conference on the East Sea held by the Washington DC-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on June 29 (Vietnam time).

The delegation was led by Assoc. Prof. and Dr Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, Director of the East Sea Institute under the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

The hybrid conference saw the participation of policy makers and officials from the US departments of state and defence, along with experts and scholars from the US, India, Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. They included Congresswoman Jennifer Kiggans, a member of the US House of Representatives’ Armed Services Committee, and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.

It was an occasion for participants to discuss and analyse developments in the East Sea region over the past years and made forecasts for the time ahead. They looked into the recent East Sea situation, new points on legal affairs and management of disputes in the waters, and the role of external entities such as the Quartet, the AUKUS alliance (Australia, the UK, and the US), and the Europe.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Anh said that like at previous conferences, Vietnam’s presence in the event aimed to express its viewpoints and stance on the East Sea issue, clarify the just nature and legal basis of Vietnam’s claims in the East Sea, and show the country’s constructive attitude of being ready to peacefully resolve disputes in the waters to help maintain regional peace and stability.