Vietnam attaches importance to developing relations with RoK: official

Vietnam attaches importance to developing relations with South Korea and wishes to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with the Northeast Asian country, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai told RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young-ju.



During his reception for the RoK diplomat in Hanoi on March 13, Hai highlighted the sound development of the bilateral relations, saying that the political trust between the two countries has been continuously strengthened and the two sides have maintained the regular exchange of delegations at all level.

The host spoke highly of the visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo in January, which opened practical and effective activities between the two countries in 2023.

Hai said he is pleased to see that the RoK's authorities always attach great importance to developing the bilateral relations and consider Vietnam a key partner in implementing the “Indo-Pacific Strategy” and the "Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative".

Regarding economic cooperation, Hai suggested the RoK diplomat continue to support and promote Korean businesses to invest and expand their business in areas that the RoK has strengths and Vietnam has demand, especially digital technology, renewable energy, supporting industries, semiconductor industry, and high-quality agriculture.

He also highly valued the role of the Friendship Parliamentary Group in the relationship between the two countries’ NAs, expressing his hope that the two legislative bodies will further strengthen political trust and maintain the exchange of high-level delegations; and share experience in e-National Assembly, e-commerce, price and tender management, and finance and management.

For her part, Ambassador Oh Young-ju said since upgrading the relations to comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022, the bilateral relations has continuously developed in all fields, with parliamentary cooperation playing a pioneering role.

The RoK’s leaders always affirmed their importance and desire to promote the Vietnam - RoK comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time, she stated, adding that the embassy will endeavor to act as a bridge promoting cooperation between the two countries’ NAs.

She showed her hope that the Vietnamese NA will continue to support and consider removing difficulties and obstacles, thus making it easier for Korean businesses to expand their investment and business in Vietnam, contributing to tightening the ties between the two countries. The RoK continues to maintain the first position in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam with a total investment of US$82.2 billion . It remains the second largest partner of Vietnam in development cooperation, tourism and labour, and the third in trade with two-way trade hitting $88 billion in 2022.