Vietnam announces new container loading costs with regional variations

The Ministry of Transport has just issued a price framework for container loading and unloading services at Vietnamese seaports according to each port area.



Accordingly, as to domestic services, the price of loading and unloading containers with goods from ships (barges) to the port yard are VND260,000 - 427,000 (US$10.2-16.8) /20-foot container and VND439,000 - 627,000 ($17.3-24.6) /40-foot container.

For domestic loading and unloading from ships (barges) to barges, trucks, and wagons at the port and vice versa, the price ranges from VND234,000 - 384,000 ($9.2-15) /20-foot container with goods and VND395,000 - 564,000 ($15.5-22.2) /40-foot container with goods.

The price framework of container loading and unloading services for import, export, temporary import and re-export will be applied separately for each area.

Among them, the lowest is port group No. 5 with a price of $23-27/20-foot container with goods from ship (barge) to port yard or vice versa. The corresponding price for a 40-foot container is 34-41 USD.

The highest price is applied to deep-water port areas (Lach Huyen port and Cai Mep - Thi Vai area). The price of loading and unloading import, export and temporary import, re-export containers for each 20-foot container is $57-66 and for each 40-foot container is $85-97.

The Ministry of Transport also stipulates that for oversized and overloaded cargo containers, containers containing dangerous goods, containers with special loading, unloading and preservation requirements that incur additional costs, the applicable price framework does not exceed 150 percent of the price framework.

In case the port enterprise has to arrange additional specialized equipment to support the loading and unloading of goods, the service price of the equipment arising will be agreed upon by the two parties.

As to new container routes at ports in Region II (including seaports from latitude 11.5 degrees to below latitude 20 degrees and seaports from Thanh Hoa Province to Binh Thuan Province) and ports in the Mekong Delta region, port enterprises are allowed to apply the container loading and unloading service price framework at 80 percent of the one decided by the Ministry of Transport within 3 years from the date of official opening of the new route.

