Vietnam and Japan promote cooperation in medicine, healthcare

Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital coordinated with the International University of Health and Welfare of Japan (IUHW) and Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy to organize a Vietnam - Japan international medical cooperation conference marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Attending the conference were Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of Vietnam - Japan Friendship Association in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Parliamentary Deputy Minister, Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan Shiozaki Akihisa and Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong.

At the conference, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan and the Ministry of Health of Vietnam agreed to further strengthen the cooperative relationship between Japan and Vietnam in the fields of medicine, health care as well as educational cooperation, human resource development in terms of health, welfare and medical cooperation.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong emphasized that over the past 50 years, the two countries have gained achievements in cooperation in the health sector. The two sides together carried out activities to support policy development, exchange of experts, training to improve the capacity of medical staff, and provide medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and scientific research.