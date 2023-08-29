Vietnam among 15 countries most loved by expats

Vietnam ranked 14th among the best places for expats in the Expat Insider 2023 by InterNations – the largest global expat network with 5 million members.

The 2023 edition was conducted based on opinions of 12,000 expats living in 172 countries and territories. They rated up to 56 aspects of expat life such as the local cost of living, the availability of housing, their career prospects, the access to high-speed internet at home, and the quality of health care.

This year, 53 countries met the survey’s minimum requirement and were listed in the overall country ranking, with Mexico, Spain, Panama, and Malaysia on the top.

Vietnam belongs to the group of Asian countries that are rated the highest by expats on the "security" index. The country is also considered a livable place because of its affordable cost of living.

Vietnam ranked first in the Personal Finance Index, defending its top spot from 2022. Over three quarters of respondents in Vietnam (77%) rate the cost of living favourably (vs 44% globally).