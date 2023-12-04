Business

Vietnam among 10 biggest construction ceramic producing countries

Vietnam is among the 10 biggest producers of construction ceramics and has the fourth largest ceramic tile output, according to Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh.

The ceramic industry contributes more than US$ three billion to Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually. In addition to serving domestic market demand, Vietnam-made construction ceramic products have been exported to many regions and countries around the world, such as ASEAN, Northeast Asia, America, and Europe. In 2022 alone, exports of ceramic products brought home over US$220 million.

The Deputy Minister said that over the past years, the government, ministries, sectors have issued legal documents, plans, strategies to promote the development of construction materials, including ceramics, during 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

Localities have also actively attracted investment in the industry, while manufacturers increased investment in many new projects.

In the past two decades, the construction ceramic industry in Vietnam has made strong progresses in both quality and quantity, with total capacity of ceramic tile production, including porcelain, granite and cotto tiles, surpassing 800 million sq. m a year, and that of sanitary ware 26 million units a year.

