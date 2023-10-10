Vietnam aims to achieve dual target in digital transformation: PM

The Government of Vietnam is determined to achieve the dual goal of developing a digital government, digital economy, and digital society, and forming digital technology enterprises with global competitiveness,

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at an event held in Hanoi on October 10 to mark the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 with the theme "Exploiting digital data to create values".

PM Chinh, who is also Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, underlined that digital transformation is an objective requirement and a strategic choice for the construction and development of the county in a comprehensive, modern, fast, and sustainable direction. It is a cause of the entire people, the whole society, and the whole political system, helping to develop a Vietnam of independence, strength, prosperity, and wealthy and happy people without anyone left behind, he stressed.

The PM emphasized that Vietnam is striving to become a prosperous digital country by 2030, pioneering in applying new technologies and new models, fundamentally and comprehensively renovating the management and governance methods of the Government as well as the production and operation of businesses, and the living, working and studying the style of the people. Vietnam aims to develop a safe, humane, inclusive, and widespread digital environment, he said.

In order to perform national digital transformation in an efficient manner, the PM pointed to the need for a systematic strategy with focal points during its implementation.

The Government's complete perspective is to take people and businesses as the cores, the subjects, the targets, the driving forces and resources for digital transformation, he said, stressing that digital transformation must ensure that people and businesses benefit from public services and social utilities, enabling themselves to create resources for development.

He sketched out four major viewpoints in digital transformation, including a strategic vision and a renovation in the mindset and actions to suit the reality, and the strong application of technology and encouragement of innovation, making breakthroughs in the building of the digital government, digital economy, and digital society, with priority on quality rather than quantity.

PM Chinh asked ministries, sectors, and localities to continue to invest in developing, upgrading, and modernizing the digital infrastructure system, and support businesses in speeding up the digitalization of their production and business activities, ensuring harmonious interests between the State and enterprises.

Progress has been recorded in the national digitalization process, especially in data exploitation, digital infrastructure development, and the digitalization of data.

The national data sharing and integration platform has operated effectively, enabling the implementation of 1.6 million transactions daily. At the same time, the national population database has received nearly 1.2 billion information search and verification requests. The national insurance database has compared and verified information of 91 million people from the national population database.

The electronic civil status database has collected over 45 million birth registration data, while the national database on civil servants and public employees has been connected with all ministries, branches, and localities, synchronizing the information of over 2.1 million civil servants and public employees, reaching 95 percent.

Alongside, the Government and Prime Minister's information system has been connected with 80 ministries, sectors, localities, and state-owned corporations, with data shared from ministries and sectors to 15 localities on a daily and monthly basis.

The annual National Digital Transformation Day (October 10) aims to speed up the implementation of national digital transformation tasks, contributing to effectively realizing the National Digital Transformation Programme until 2025 with a vision to 2030.

It is also part of efforts to raise public awareness of the role, significance, and benefits of digital transformation while encouraging the engagement of the whole political system and all people in the work.