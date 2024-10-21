Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attends active in Indonesia

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan is paying a trip to Indonesia from September 19-21 to attend the inauguration ceremony of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan at the inauguration ceremony of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. (Photo: VNA)

A solemn state-level welcome ceremony was held for her at Soekarno Hatta airport in Jakarta on October 19.

On October 20, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan joined representatives from nearly 30 countries at the inauguration ceremony of Prabowo Subianto, the eighth president of Indonesia, at the Nusantara Building in the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.

In his inaugural address, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto affirmed his adherence to traditional principles and pledged to inherit many of the policies of the previous administration in external affairs.

On this occasion, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had bilateral meetings with attending leaders from Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Serbia, Laos, China, Russia, Thailand, and New Zealand.

At the meetings, foreign leaders highly valued relations with Vietnam, expressing their desire to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in all fields, especially economy, trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

Vice President of China Han Zheng said he hopes that the two sides will strengthen cooperation, effectively implementing high-level joint agreements, and continuing to make comprehensive and substantive progress in the bilateral relationship in the coming time.

Meanwhile, leaders of Thailand, Singapore, and New Zealand suggested that the countries and Vietnam sides foster coordination in effectively implementing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and proposed measures to further deepen the current strategic partnerships with Vietnam.

On October 21, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to host a reception for the Vietnamese Vice President.

Earlier on October 19, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, ASEAN Secretariat, Permanent Mission of Vietnam to ASEAN, and Vietnamese community and businesses in Indonesia.

The Vice President highlighted the Party and State’s policy of great national solidarity, affirming that the Vietnamese community abroad, including Indonesia, is an inseparable part, an important resource and a factor in the process of building and developing the country.

She emphasised the significant role of the young generation of Vietnamese living abroad in the future development of the country, especially in the context that Vietnam is facing a new historical starting point, a new era - that of the Vietnamese people's rise.

