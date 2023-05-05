Vice President meets business leaders, OV representatives in UAE

During her trip to the country, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met Masdar Clean Energy and Mubadala Investment Company, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meeting with AGDA leaders, Xuan hailed the important role of AGDA in the research and training of diplomats and Government leaders of the UAE.

She affirmed Vietnam’s consistent diplomatic policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, muti lateralization and diversification of external relations; being a friend, a trustworthy partner and an active and responsible member of the international community.

Both sides agreed to promote cooperation between AGDA and Vietnam's Diplomatic Academy and research institutes, build specific cooperation programs in personnel training, sharing of research outcomes and assessments on the world and regional situation, and co-organize conferences and seminars on areas of mutual interest.

Visiting Masdar Clean Energy and Mubadala - the leading energy corporations of the UAE, Xuan hailed their pioneering role in developing clean and renewable energy projects in the UAE and the region. She also introduced incentives provided by the Vietnamese Government to attract foreign investment, especially in sustainable green development.

She affirmed that Vietnam and the UAE hold great potential of cooperation in this field and wished that the two corporations would consider investing in energy projects in Vietnam.

Leaders of Masdar Clean Energy and Mubadala agreed with Vice President Xuan’s cooperation proposals and affirmed their wish to meet Vietnamese partners to discuss specific cooperation opportunities in priority areas such as clean and renewable energy.

Meeting staff of Vietnamese representative agencies and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country, Xuan affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s policy of paying special attention to the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community and asked the Vietnamese Embassy and the Community Liaison Board in the UAE to play a better role in connecting and helping OVs settle down lives, holding more community activities to preserve the cultural identity of the Vietnamese people.

The Vice President took note of recommendations made by the OV community to strengthen the Vietnam-UAE ties and develop the Vietnamese community in the Middle East country.