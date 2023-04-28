Vehicle registration centers to shorten holiday time to serve people in need

Many of the vehicle registration centers nationwide announced yesterday that they will reduce their holiday time to serve the public.



Accordingly, vehicle registration centers in Hanoi will be off for 4 days from April 29 to May 2 and will resume work on May 3. Those in the provinces of Hung Yen and Phu Tho will only take a 3-day holiday from April 29.

Vietnam Register informed that congestion has increased at 177/215 of its vehicle registration centers in 40/63 provinces and cities (accounting for 63 percent). This is because several registration centers are still temporarily closed, along with a shortage of human resources in major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Many registration centers have scheduled appointments until the end of May. Despite applying prolonged overtime agendas plus registration exemption for first-use automobiles, a lot of centers are still overloaded.

Therefore, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang asked that Vietnam Register urgently address problems in vehicle registration centers so that these places can resume their work. It must also coordinate registrars flexibly among its centers, adopt necessary IT tools for appointment making to serve the public more effectively.

As to reported negativities in certain centers like the work of brokers doing the registration procedure instead of vehicle owners, Vietnam Register has already established task forces to verify and timely handle it. In addition, Minister Thang stressed that the Ministry’s Inspectorate must cooperate with the local authorities to regularly check registration centers and permanently close those that re-violate the laws.

In related news, Dong Nai Province Public Security Department announced the capture of Duong Viet Hong, Director of Dong Nai Province Vehicle Registration Center No.60-01S (sited in An Binh Ward of Bien Hoa City), No.60-02S (in Long Khanh City), and No.60-03S (in Dinh Quan District) to investigate corruption activities.