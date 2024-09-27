US$6.4 mln spent for project to promote investment market for energy savings

The Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday collaborated with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to host a workshop on promoting the investment market for energy savings and efficiency in the country’s industrial sector.

Attending and speaking at the workshop, Deputy Director of the Department of Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Dang Hai Dung mentioned a project promoting investment market for energy savings and efficiency in Vietnam’s industrial sector which has been implemented from 2021 to 2025 with a total investment of US$6.4 million, funded by the Korean Government through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The project contributes to the national goal of reducing energy intensity through the improvement of energy efficiency in Vietnam's industrial sector, ensuring energy security for economic and social development and reducing greenhouse gas emissions to cope with climate change.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is responsible for carrying out the energy efficiency components of this project.

Deputy Director of the KOICA Office in Vietnam Yang Seo Hyeon shared that within the framework of the project activities to promote the investment market for energy savings and efficiency, 20 key industrial enterprises in fields of most energy consumption comprising production of paper, steel, plastic, fertilizer, cement and so on have been selected to join the energy audit program in 2023 and 2024.

At the workshop, Korean and Vietnamese speakers presented the results of the energy audits from companies participating in projects in the Southern and Northern regions.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong