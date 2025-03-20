US-funded projects in Quang Tri resumed

Several US-funded projects in the central province of Quang Tri have resumed after being suspended earlier this year for evaluation and review, according to a representative from the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs.

Explosives discovered by the NPA/RENEW Project at a ammunition depot in An My village, Gio My commune, Gio Linh district, Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

They include the Restoring the Environment and Neutralising the Effects of War (RENEW) Project funded through Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA/Norway) with over US$9.7 million; the Survey and Clearance of Unexploded Ordnance to Reduce Hazards and Support Socio-Economic Development in Quang Tri province 2021-2025 Project funded through PeaceTrees Vietnam (PTVN) with over US$14.5 million, the capacity building for the Quang Tri provincial Mine Action Center for the 2022 – 2025 period with a budget of US$1.4 million, funded through the NPA/Norway.

A project on improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities in areas heavily sprayed with Agent Orange for the 2021 – 2026 period using non-refundable ODA funds from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is also back in operation. This project is implemented in eight provinces of Vietnam, including Quang Tri with funding of more than US$5.6 million.

Previously, the US government required foreign non-governmental organizations receiving its funding, including the US Department of State and the USAID, to suspend activities for 90 days, starting January 25, 2025, for evaluation and review.

This decision affected key projects related to surveying and clearing unexploded ordnance in the locality financed by the US Department of State through organizations such as the Mines Advisory Group, NPA, and PTVN.

These projects play a crucial role in post-war recovery efforts in the province, addressing landmine contamination, enabling land clearance for livelihood development, and ensuring community safety.

Quang Tri province has approximately 62,000 ha contaminated with cluster munitions. Over 37,000 ha have been cleared, with more than 830,000 bombs and other unexploded ordnance safely removed. For more than 20 years, US-funded NGOs have been highly effective in mine clearance efforts in the province.

Vietnamplus