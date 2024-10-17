US extends issuance of final findings of anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese honey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced an extension for issuing the final findings of the first administrative review of the anti-dumping duties over honey products imported from Vietnam.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced an extension for issuing the final findings of the first administrative review of the anti-dumping duties over honey products imported from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Trade Remedies Authority.

Accordingly, the issuance of the administrative review results will be extended to January 7, 2025 instead of November 12, 2014.

The DOC said it needs more time to analyse the summary and rebuttal documents of the case, which will be submitted after the DOC issues its verification report.

The Trade Remedies Authority recommended relevant associations and export businesses to closely follow the DOC’s announcements and fully cooperate as required to best protect their rights and interests.

