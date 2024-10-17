Business

US extends issuance of final findings of anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese honey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced an extension for issuing the final findings of the first administrative review of the anti-dumping duties over honey products imported from Vietnam.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced an extension for issuing the final findings of the first administrative review of the anti-dumping duties over honey products imported from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Trade Remedies Authority.

mat ong.webp
Workers of a company package honey products for export

Accordingly, the issuance of the administrative review results will be extended to January 7, 2025 instead of November 12, 2014.

The DOC said it needs more time to analyse the summary and rebuttal documents of the case, which will be submitted after the DOC issues its verification report.

The Trade Remedies Authority recommended relevant associations and export businesses to closely follow the DOC’s announcements and fully cooperate as required to best protect their rights and interests.

VNA

Tags

honey products DOC’s announcements

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn