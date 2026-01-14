US Ambassador awarded Friendship Order

US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper on January 13 received Vietnam’s Friendship Order for his contributions to consolidating and strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries during his tenure in Vietnam.

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung (right) presents Friendship Order to US Ambassador Marc Knapper (Photo: VNA)

The honor was presented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, on behalf of State President Luong Cuong, at a ceremony in Hanoi.

The Order is a prestigious award of the Vietnamese State bestowed upon foreign individuals and collectives for their significant contributions to fostering friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between Vietnam and other countries.

At the reception for the outgoing ambassador following the ceremony, Trung appreciated his important contributions to advancing Vietnam–US relations, particularly the upgrading of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2023.

He affirmed that the Ambassador’s proactive role helped generate strong momentum for cooperation across fields, notably politics-diplomacy, trade-economy, defense-security, education-training, science-technology, humanitarian efforts, and post-war recovery.

The minister stressed that Vietnam attaches great importance to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and called for continued close coordination to effectively implement high-level agreements on the basis of mutual respect for each country’s independence, sovereignty, and interests, for peace, cooperation, and development regionally and globally.

For his part, Knapper thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies for their close cooperation and support over the past four years, expressing pride in having contributed to the strong development of bilateral relations. He affirmed that he, in any role, will remain a friend of Vietnam and continue to support the growth of Vietnam–US ties.

Vietnamplus