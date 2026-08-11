Vietnam International Finance Center advances efforts to connect capital flows

After six months of operation, the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) has attracted around US$20 billion in capital commitments from domestic and international investors and partners.

On the morning of August 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), in coordination with the VIFC-HCMC Executive Agency and CBRE Vietnam, held the 2026 Investment Promotion Conference for the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Guests attend the discussion session. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Dung

Speaking at the conference, Director of ITPC Pham Quang Nhat said that Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new stage of development that requires the creation of a higher-quality and more efficient growth model.

The city’s goal of achieving double-digit economic growth calls for a major restructuring of growth drivers, stronger capacity to mobilize, lead and allocate capital, the development of new markets, and more effective connections between domestic resources and international capital flows.

Investment promotion in the financial sector, he said, should go beyond introducing project portfolios to building an ecosystem that connects capital flows. Investors, financial institutions, businesses, regulators and priority projects need to be proactively and professionally connected to deliver tangible results.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Huan, Vice Chairman of the VIFC-HCMC Executive Board, said that Vietnam has significant demand for long-term capital for infrastructure, urban development, energy, green transformation and digital transformation.

VIFC-HCMC aims to facilitate international capital flows into Vietnam with greater ease and competitive costs, supported by diversified financial products and a reliable investment environment.

After six months of operation, VIFC-HCMC has attracted around US$20 billion in capital commitments from domestic and international investors and partners. Key components, including aviation finance and a maritime finance ecosystem, are gradually taking shape, with the center expected to begin accepting registrations from its first members in August.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Huan, Vice Chairman of the VIFC-HCMC Executive Board, speaks at the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Dung

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Huan, along with special policies under Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15 and eight government decrees, VIFC-HCMC benefits from competitive operating costs, a highly skilled workforce and financial products leveraging Ho Chi Minh City’s strengths, including maritime finance.

During the discussion session, speakers focused on capital flow policies, dispute resolution mechanisms and incentives available to investors seeking membership in VIFC-HCMC.

By Thanh Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong