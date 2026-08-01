Ministry proposes interest rate subsidy policy to support business investment

The Ministry of Science and Technology is proposing a new interest rate subsidy scheme to incentivize businesses to invest in technology application, transfer, and innovation through the National Technology Innovation Fund (NATIF).

The Ministry of Science and Technology has proposed an interest rate subsidy policy to support business investment. (Photo: SGGP)

According to NATIF Director Bui Quang Minh, the interest rate support scheme is designed around market-based principles. Commercial banks will retain full authority and responsibility over loan appraisals, lending decisions, and risk management. Rather than providing direct state grants, the Government will subsidize a portion of interest expenses to encourage private sector investment in technology.

The mechanism is expected to create a financial leverage effect, unlocking commercial credit and maximizing the efficiency of state budget allocation for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Under the proposal, the Government would subsidize 50 percent of the interest rate specified in credit contracts, capped at 6 percent per annum, for a maximum term of five years. The Ministry plans to launch a pilot phase involving 20 enterprises to evaluate the operational feasibility and coordination mechanism between NATIF, participating banks, and businesses. The pilot program will run through the end of September 2026, followed by a comprehensive review before potential full-scale implementation.

A core pillar of the NATIF-led subsidy program is to spur technological upgrading to boost labor productivity, extending eligibility even to conventional firms seeking to adopt advanced technologies, not just certified science and technology enterprises. By absorbing part of the interest burden, the state aims to help businesses access capital, reduce financial risks, and build confidence to make bold investments in innovation.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan noted that Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo identifies science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of Vietnam’s new growth model. Realizing these objectives requires a synchronized approach—ranging from the research and development of core and strategic technologies to infrastructure development, human capital cultivation, and policy refinement.

The NATIF interest rate subsidy program exemplifies the state's enabling role, helping bolster corporate confidence and driving sustainable enterprise growth, the Minister added.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Kim Khanh