Law

Two sentenced to death for smuggling huge drug haul from Laos to Vietnam

SGGPO

The Ha Tinh Provincial People’s Court has sentenced Xeng and Sisavanh Yongyaerlor to death for the crime of Illegal Transportation of Narcotics.

z6058446472462-d51602da42136360741495d48a9d6cba-7630.jpg.jpg
Xeng and Sisavanh Yongyaerlor at court

On the morning of November 22, the Ha Tinh Provincial People’s Court held a first-instance trial for Xeng and Sisavanh Yongyaerlor (both born in 1988, residents of Khamkeut District, Bolikhamsai Province, Laos) on charges of illegal drug transportation.

According to the indictment, at 9 a.m. on May 9, 2024, authorities inspected a Lao-registered car at the Cau Treo International Border Gate in Ha Trai Village (Son Kim 1 Commune, Huong Son District, Ha Tinh Province) as it completed entry procedures from Laos into Vietnam. The vehicle, driven by Xeng with Sisavanh Yongyaerlor as a passenger, was found to contain a hidden compartment beneath the floor. Inside, authorities discovered several bags of drugs, including compressed white powder, pink tablets, and white crystalline substances.

z5427635586054-19877d29c9e4541ed0b518c00876b77a-5948.jpg.jpg
The moment Xeng and Sisavanh Yongyaerlor are arrested with the drug evidence.

Xeng admitted that all the seized items were narcotics, which he was hired to transport from Laos to Vietnam by a Laotian man named Vang Pao Vang, a resident of Khamkeut District, Bolikhamsai Province, Laos. Xeng was promised $28,000 for the transportation and enlisted Sisavanh Yongyaerlor to assist, offering him $14,000 as compensation.

Testing confirmed the total weight of the drugs was over 67 kilograms, consisting of 17,959.3 grams of Methamphetamine and MDMA, 20,038.7 grams of Ketamine, 10,490.2 grams of Heroin, and 19,509.9 grams of Methamphetamine.

2-7713.jpg.jpg
Seized drug evidence of various types

At the trial, both defendants confessed to their crimes. Based on the evidence, legal regulations, and both aggravating and mitigating factors, the court sentenced Xeng and Sisavanh Yongyaerlor to death for the illegal transportation of narcotics.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

illegal transportation of narcotics drug trafficking illegal drug transportation Laos Ha Tinh Province Cau Treo international border gate

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn