Two rest stops to urgently be set up along Cam Lo – La Son Expressway

Two rest stops will be located along the Cam Lo – La Son Expressway, sections at Km64 to the left and Km77 to the right of the North-South Expressway.

Two rest stops will be set up along the Cam Lo – La Son Expressway in the upcoming time.

On April 18, the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board reported that the unit is surveying and reviewing to start the construction of two temporary rest stops on the Cam Lo – La Son Expressway.

At the current time, the relevant units are performing the on-site surveys for project implementation and are set to complete it in advance of April 30 following the direction of the Ministry of Transport.

Regarding the plan of investment and expansion of the Cam Lo – La Son Expressway to four lanes, the leader of the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board is promptly completing the procedures to submit to authorized agencies to start works in 2024 and put this project into completion by the end of 2025.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong