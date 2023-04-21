Two more provinces report cases of Covid-19

A leader of the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province’s Con Dao District confirmed that the island district has 7 cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Previously, on April 20, some people in the District experienced symptoms of Covid-19 so they tested themselves and seven of them tested positive for the coronavirus. These people then went to local medical facilities for re-testing but they still got a positive test result for Covid-19.

Healthcare workers said that these local inhabitants are in good health condition so they were allowed to stay at home for isolation and treatment according to regulations.

Currently, the district government is reviewing people who had close contact with these patients to have a treatment plan.

Also today, the People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province said that it had just issued official letter No. 1312/UBND-KGVX on strengthening preventative measures against the Covid-19 epidemic in the province.

According to the provincial People's Committee, in the face of increasing cases of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country from the beginning of April until now, four cases of Covid-19 in Binh Phuoc Province have been recorded in the past few days. Therefore, in order to prevent the re-occurrence of the Covid-19 epidemic in the province, authorities in Binh Phuoc Province requested the Department of Health to strengthen the implementation of measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic at educational institutions as well as supervise industrial parks and clusters of industrial parks, health facilities and in the community for early detection and timely treatment, to prevent the spread of the disease in the community.

In addition, the health sector should promote vaccination against Covid-19 according to the guidance of the Ministry of Health, especially for people from 5 to 17 years old. Healthcare facilities were asked to well admit patients and provide emergency treatment, and care with a focus on high-risk groups such as pregnant women, people with underlying diseases, people with underlying medical conditions and the elderly.

The provincial People's Committee also requested the Department of Education and Training to direct schools to clean schools and monitor the health of students, staff and teachers for early detection of cases, immediate notification to health authorities for timely treatment to curb transmission between students, teachers and staff.

People's committees of districts, towns and cities shall review those who have not been vaccinated as prescribed, and take measures to raise the rate of vaccine coverage in their localities.