Ministry issues urgent dispatch on Covid-19 prevention, control

The Ministry of Health on April 12 sent an urgent dispatch on strengthening the prevention and control of Covid-19 to the People's Committees of all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities.

According to the document, from April 5-11, the country reported 639 new cases, or around 90 cases a day – a 3.8-fold increase compared to that of seven days ago. Notably, the number of patients aged above 50 accounts for 30.2 percent of the total cases.

The number of patients hospitalized is also on the rise, while the rate of vaccination in several localities fails to meet set targets.

To prevent the pandemic from breaking out again, the Health Ministry requested the local People’s Committees to continue directing and strictly following instructions of the Government and the Prime Minister on the prevention and control of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

More efforts are needed to accelerate the vaccination process, keep a close watch on the pandemic developments, and ready response measures.

Localities are required to direct the organization of receiving, caring for and treating patients, especially high-risk groups such as pregnant women, people with underlying diseases, and the elderly.

In addition, attention must be paid to raising people's awareness of protecting their health and that of their families and communities.