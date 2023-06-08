Two individuals arrested for smuggling drugs from Laos into Vietnam

On the morning of June 8, the Customs Department of Quang Tri Province announced that its Drug Prevention and Control Team, in coordination with the Drug-related Crime Investigation Police Department under the Police Department of Quang Tri Province, has successfully dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

At 1:45 p.m. on June 7, in the area of Lao Bao Town in Huong Hoa District in Quang Tri Province, authorities apprehended two individuals from Laos whose identities have not yet been determined. They were arrested for illegally transporting drugs from Laos to Vietnam. The confiscated evidence consisted of over 18,000 synthetic drug tablets.

At present, the two individuals are under temporary custody by the Drug-related Crime Investigation Police Department of the Quang Tri Provincial Police. The authorities aim to extend the investigation and gain clarity on the matter.