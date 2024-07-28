Two foreigners deported for illegal graffiti in HCMC

The District 1 Police under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security yesterday decided to impose administrative fines on two foreigners for their act of illegal graffiti.

Accordingly, the two foreigners mentioned above were T.K.M.T, born in 2000, holding a New Zealand passport and a French citizen named E.P., born in 1998.

The police also deported the two foreigners and forced them to delete all of the graffiti.

Previously, at midnight on July 22, the police forces detected T. spraying paint for graffiti at a house in Pho Duc Chinh Street, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, District 1 and P. acting as an out-guard. The police seized 23 spray paint cans of all kinds.

At the police station, T. declared he had studied and done graffiti since 2023.

From May 2023 up to now, T. has entered Vietnam six times. During the stay in Ho Chi Minh City, T. has done graffiti in various places at night.

P. declared to know T. via social media and the two foreigners have common interests.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong