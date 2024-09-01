Two foreigners arrested for transporting 10kg of opium to Dien Bien

On August 31, the Border Guards of Dien Bien and Lai Chau provinces, along with other authorities, successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking operation. They arrested two suspects and seized 10kg of opium.

Two suspects in custody at the border guard station

In the evening of the same day, Colonel Phan Van Hoa, Commander of the Border Guard Command of Dien Bien Province, reported that A Pa Chai Border Post (Dien Bien Province) and Mu Ca Border Post (Lai Chau Province) had detained two suspects, namely Sung Phi Tu, 62, and Ly Mi Ly, 59, both residents of Lau Can Thinh Village, Nhot Ou District, Phongsaly Province (Laos), for "illegal drug trafficking."

The seized items included 10kg of opium and one mobile phone.

During initial questioning, the two suspects confessed to transporting the opium from Laos through Dien Bien Province and then to Lai Chau Province to sell to an unidentified individual.

The suspects were apprehended by border guards as they were crossing the area around Border Marker 2 on the Vietnam-Laos border, near Po Nhu Kho Village, Sin Thau Commune, Muong Nhe District, Dien Bien Province.

The authorities continue to investigate further into the case.

By Thuy Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan