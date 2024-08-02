Law

Two Chinese nationals arrested for high-value burglary in HCMC

On August 1, the Criminal Police Department (PC02) of Ho Chi Minh City Police temporarily detained Wei Yong Tian, 39, and Chen Dao Hong, 45, both Chinese nationals, for investigation on charges of "Theft of property."

Earlier, at noon on July 25, Tan Phong Ward Police received a crime report from B.T., 38, residing in District 7, authorized by the homeowner A.T., 39, living in District 7, reporting that A.T.'s house on Hung Thai Street (Tan Phong Ward) had been burglarized, with many valuable assets stolen.

According to A.T., the thief pried open a cabinet to steal three Rolex watches, one gold bracelet with diamonds, four gold rings with diamonds, cash including VND210 million, 3,000 Australian dollars, US$2,000, 3,000 Japanese yens, and an LV handbag.

Police investigations identified Wei Yong Tian and Chen Dao Hong as the two suspects involved in the crime. That evening, the police arrested both suspects. During the search, the police seized numerous burglary tools, a car, three Rolex watches, various pieces of jewelry, and cash.

During interrogation, Wei and Chen admitted to their criminal activities. Wei Yong Tian also confessed to illegally entering Vietnam through the Northern border provinces.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan

