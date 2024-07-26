Trinh Van Quyet faces 24-26 year prison sentence

Facing charges of "Fraudulent appropriation of property" and "Stock market manipulation," defendant Trinh Van Quyet (Chairman of FLC Group) is recommended by the Hanoi People's Procuracy for a prison sentence of 24 to 26 years.

Defendant Trinh Van Quyet at the court

On the afternoon of July 26, after nearly a week of trial involving 50 defendants in the FLC Group misconduct case and related entities, the Procuracy representative presented their recommendations and proposed sentencing for the defendants.

Following the defendants' testimonies, the case file contents, and statements from witnesses and other relevant individuals, the Hanoi People's Procuracy has recommended a prison term of 24 to 26 years for Trinh Van Quyet on the two charges.

Facing the same charges as her brother, Trinh Thi Minh Hue, a former staff member of FLC Group's Accounting Department, is recommended for a combined prison sentence of 17 to 19 years. Trinh Thi Thuy Nga, former Deputy General Director of BOS Securities, is recommended for 10 to 12 years.

Defendant Huong Tran Kieu Dung, former Permanent Vice Chairwoman of FLC Group's Board of Directors, is recommended for a combined sentence of 11 to 13 years for the two charges. Trinh Van Dai, cousin of Trinh Van Quyet, former Deputy General Director of Faros, is recommended for a combined sentence of 14 to 16 years. Nguyen Van Manh, brother-in-law of Trinh Van Quyet and husband of Trinh Thi Thuy Nga, former Head of Material Procurement at FLC Land, is recommended for a combined sentence of 7 to 9 years. Trinh Tuan, nephew of Trinh Van Quyet, former Director of FLC Land, is recommended for a combined sentence of 6 to 7.5 years. Nguyen Thi Hong Dung, a relative of Trinh Van Quyet, is recommended for a combined sentence of 5 to 6.5 years.

For the charge of "Stock market manipulation," the Procuracy has recommended prison sentences ranging from 18 to 24 months up to 4 to 5 years for the defendants.

For the charge of "Fraudulent appropriation of property," the recommended sentences range from 30 to 36 months up to 10 to 11 years. For the charge of "Abuse of power while performing official duties," the Procuracy has proposed sentences from 3 to 4 years up to 8 to 9 years. For the charge of "Providing false or concealed information in securities activities," the recommended sentences range from 18 to 24 months up to 36 to 42 months.

The Procuracy emphasized that the stock market serves as an investment channel for individuals and organizations, an effective means for businesses to raise capital, and a driver of economic growth that creates jobs and supports livelihoods. However, they noted that many of the defendants in this case, who are well-versed in the law and include influential figures with decision-making power, directed and managed entities within the ecosystem to engage in illegal activities.

Assessing the role of former FLC Group Chairman Trinh Van Quyet, the Procuracy described his criminal methods as both innovative and highly sophisticated.

Trinh Van Quyet exploited legal loopholes related to equity contributions and stock listing procedures. He used Faros Company as a tool and the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) as a platform to list and sell ROS shares, thereby embezzling a significant amount of money from investors.

The Procuracy acknowledged Trinh Van Quyet's positive attitude and willingness to address the consequences of his actions. However, they noted that only over VND240 billion has been recovered so far. According to the Procuracy, this amount is insignificant compared to the extensive damage caused by his criminal activities, warranting a severe and appropriate punishment.

Regarding Trinh Van Quyet's "right-hand man," the defendant Trinh Thi Minh Hue was assessed by the Procuracy to have played an active, consistent, and direct role in all acts of legalizing cash flow, inflating capital contributions, completing documents and procedures for listing shares, and selling shares to help Trinh Van Quyet appropriate more than VND3.6 trillion from securities investors.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan