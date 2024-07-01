Trinh Van Quyet, accomplices to stand trial on July 22

The Hanoi People’s Court will open a trial for former Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet and his accomplices.

Trinh Van Quyet and accomplices will stand a trial on July 22

The trial will be opened on July 22 and extend for several days.

50 defendants will stand in court, presided over by Judge Vu Quang Huy.

Before the trial, the court summoned 30,403 victims.

Former Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet and seven other people were prosecuted for the crimes of “manipulation of the stock market” and “fraudulent appropriation of property”, accused of earning profits over VND723 billion (US$28,34 million) and appropriation fraud of VND3.6 trillion (US$141 million).

The rest defendants will be presented at court for the crimes of abusing positions and powers while performing official duties; disclosing false information or concealing information in securities activities; manipulation of the stock market and fraudulent appropriation of property.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong