Transportation companies yet to raise ticket prices during upcoming holidays

Phuong Trang Passenger Joint Stock Company stands out as it does not raise ticket prices and has even increased the number of vehicles by 20-30 percent to cater to passenger demands. It is predicted that during the holidays, the number of passengers heading to the Mekong Delta provinces could reach 55,000 to 58,000 passengers per day, up 140 percent compared to regular weekdays, with the vehicle output increasing by over 70 percent.

In contrast, the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station estimates that around 8,200 passengers will be traveling per day during the upcoming holidays, with approximately 342 vehicles scheduled to operate. Except for routes to Dong Nai and Ba Ria - Vung Tau provinces, the increase in passengers is not expected to exceed 20 percent compared to regular weekdays, and for the remaining routes, the growth is predicted to be no more than 40 percent. However, one transportation company operating at the new Mien Dong Bus Station has recently announced a price hike on the occasion of the Reunification holidays.

According to a spokesperson from the old Mien Dong Bus Station, 17 out of 74 transportation companies have announced they would raise ticket prices. During the first two days of the holiday season, approximately 560 coaches are expected to depart from the station, carrying around 18,000 passengers, an increase of 117 percent in the number of vehicles and 120 percent in the number of passengers compared to the same period. The prices of tickets are set to increase for up to three days from April 28 to 30.