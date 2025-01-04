Traffic Police reject wrong information on bonuses for traffic violation reports

The police official is handling a traffic violation in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

A representative of the Traffic Police Department (C08) under the Ministry of Public Security this morning refuted claims circulating on social media that individuals receive commissions for submitting images and videos of traffic safety violations to the police.

According to the representative of C08, in Decree 176/2024 of the Government effective from January 1, 2025, the Ministry of Public Security is allowed to support individuals and organizations providing information reflecting administrative violations of traffic safety. The payment level shall not exceed 10 percent of the amount of administrative fines and a maximum of VND5 million for a case.

The collection of information and images from the public to verify and address violations related to road traffic safety and order has been conducted over time. The traffic police have successfully managed numerous cases of traffic safety and order violations based on the information and images submitted by individuals and organizations.

The decree stipulates that the traffic police unit is responsible for the public dissemination of its contact information, encompassing location, postal address, email address, official website, social media accounts, and hotline phone number. This measure aims to facilitate the provision of information and images related to traffic violations by individuals and organizations.

At the same time, the traffic police organize a 24/7 shift to receive and collect data provided by individuals and organizations. In addition, people can also provide information and images of traffic violations when installing and using the VNeTraffic application developed by the Ministry of Public Security.

Furthermore, Circular 73/2024 outlines the procedures for collecting and utilizing data, including information and images, generously provided by concerned citizens and organizations. Paramount to this process is the strict adherence to data protection principles.

The collected data must be handled with utmost care, ensuring it does not infringe upon the fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals and organizations, as enshrined in law. These rights include, but are not limited to, the right to freedom, privacy, and the protection of personal secrets. Moreover, the provided information must be objective while accurately reflecting the nature, time, and location of the traffic violation.

Regarding the payment mechanism for information providers and the criteria for payment for each content, the representative of C08 said that this will be specified by relevant agencies in the upcoming guidance documents.

Therefore, the information about individuals receiving rewards for providing information and images of traffic safety violations on social networks recently is incorrect, the representative of C08 affirmed.

By Do Trung – Translated by Anh Quan