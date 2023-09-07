Traffic accidents reduce in all 3 criteria during tightened road inspections

The number of traffic accidents, deaths and injured people nationwide declined respectively within 15 days of the tightened road inspections from August 15 to August 29.

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security reported that the traffic police forces detected and handled over 22,000 violations related to means of road transport, including more than 16,500 passenger cars and over 5,400 container trucks.

The violations were related to alcohol concentration, the speed limit, drugs, oversized and over-weighed vehicles and so on.

According to the department, from August 15 to August 29, the whole country recorded 45 road traffic accidents related to passenger cars and container trucks, killing 28 people and injuring 29 others.

Compared to the previous period, the respective figures fell by 14 traffic accidents, six crash-related deaths and six injuries.

Of these, there were 26 road accidents related to passenger cars, killing 16 people and injuring another 20 while 19 cases were related to container trucks with 12 deaths and nine injuries.