Traffic accident-related deaths down 10.36 percent in 7 months

Traffic accidents killed 6,204 people nationwide in the first seven months of this year, a decline of 717 or 10.36 percent year-on-year, according to the National Committee for Traffic Safety.

As many as 14,242 traffic accidents were reported across the country during the period, injuring 10,976 people, up 32.95 percent compared to the same period last year.

Of the total, 14,125 road accidents killed 6,126 people and injured 10,953 others; 84 railway, 60 and eight; 30 waterway, 17 and injured five; and three marine, one.

In July alone, 1,889 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, killing 860 people and injuring 1,424 others.

Notably, three accidents occurring on the Hanoi – Hai Phong expressway passing through Gia Loc district in the northern province of Hai Duong, and another on the Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway resulted in serious consequences.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam received 126 mandatory safety reports, one Level B, one Level C, and 48 Level D incidents, including 32 relating to a technical failure, two to a bird strike, 13 to flight crew, and three to technical staff, among others.

