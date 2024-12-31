Trade union leader suggests supervision of Tet care activities for workers

The President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor has called for supervision of the implementation of policies related to Tet wages and bonuses, and activities to take care of workers with the "All union members and workers have Tet" motto.

On December 31, the Propaganda and Training Board of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor informed that President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang sent a letter to extend a Lunar New Year greeting to trade union officials, members, civil servants, public employees and Vietnamese workers at home and abroad, as well as foreign workers working in Vietnam.

President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang

In his letter, the President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor mentioned the outstanding achievements of the Vietnam Trade Union in 2024 as this was the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 13th Congress of the Vietnam Trade Union, and also the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Trade Union.

Notably, the 15th National Assembly (NA) approved the revised Trade Union Law, providing a solid legal foundation for trade union activities in the coming time.

Additionally, in 2024, trade unions at all levels across the country completed ten major targets, making positive contributions to achieving the country's socio-economic goals.

In 2025, the Executive Committee of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor has identified the action theme "Focus on developing union members; participating in building a clean and strong Party", with 12 key tasks, including prioritized contents such as the implementation of the revised Trade Union Law, reforming the trade union organization towards streamlining and efficiency, promoting labor production and savings competitions, improving productivity, align with welcoming the 14th Congress of the Party and major national events.

On the occasion of the upcoming 2025 Lunar New Year, Vietnam General Confederation of Labor President Nguyen Dinh Khang emphasized the important task for all levels of trade unions to understand the thoughts and aspirations of their members, supervise the implementation of policies related to Tet wages and bonuses, and organize activities to care for workers' lives with the motto of all union members and workers have Tet.

The President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor also called on officials, union members and workers nationwide to unite, uphold a sense of responsibility, overcome difficulties and engage in productive labor competitions, aiming to build a modern and strong working class and to lead the trade union organization steadily into the new phase of development.

He also extended best wishes for health, happiness and success in the New Year 2025 to all officials, union members, workers and their families.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong