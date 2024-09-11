Top Vietnamese legislator meets President Putin in Moscow

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on September 10 as part of his official visit to Russia.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting in Moscow on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting took place in a friendly and straightforward atmosphere. NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man conveyed regards from Party General Secretary anđ President To Lam, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to President Putin.

He informed the President about the outcomes of his visit and discussed the content of the cooperation between the two countries and two parliaments in the time ahead.

President Putin asked NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man to convey his invitation to Party General Secretary and President To Lam, and PM Pham Minh Chinh to visit Russia at an appropriate time.

He offered sympathy to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam for the heavy losses in both human lives and assets caused by Typhoon Yagi.

He appreciated the significance and outcomes of the Vietnamese legislative leader’s visit and suggested the two countries’ legislative bodies continue enhancing their cooperation, contributing to promoting the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership pragmatically and effectively.

He also pledged support for the legislatures to materialize their signed cooperation agreements.

Vietnamplus