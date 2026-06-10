Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties

The Timor-Leste PM expressed admiration for Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable development, saying that this is a source of inspiration for many countries, including his country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) and Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão at their meeting in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always attaches importance to and seeks to strengthen its multifaceted friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste and supports the country’s deeper integration into ASEAN and the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam said on June 10.

The top Vietnamese leader made the statement during a Hanoi reception for Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who is in Vietnam for an official visit and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF).

He welcomed Gusmão’s visit, describing it as an important milestone that will inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties and help usher the relations into a phase of more substantive and effective development.

Congratulating Timor-Leste on its recent achievements, particularly its official accession to ASEAN, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam will continue to support Timor-Leste in integrating into ASEAN and participating fully and effectively in the grouping's cooperation mechanisms and programs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) receives Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

For his part, PM Gusmão thanked the top Vietnamese leader for the warm reception and congratulated him on being entrusted with his new responsibilities by the CPV and the National Assembly. He also lauded Vietnam’s successful organization of major political events and the consolidation of its leadership apparatus, which he said demonstrated the country’s unity, strength, and development vision in the new era.

The Timor-Leste PM expressed admiration for Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable development, saying that this is a source of inspiration for many countries, including his country. He also highly valued Vietnam for successfully hosting the third AFF, which provided a venue for policymakers, scholars, businesses, and young people to engage in shaping ASEAN’s vision for the years ahead.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam welcomed the outcomes of earlier talks between PM Gusmão and his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung, expressing confidence that agreements reached during the visit will provide an important framework for further deepening bilateral cooperation in a more practical manner.

Regarding future cooperation, the Vietnamese leader proposed the two countries further strengthen political ties through high-level exchanges and contacts; people-to-people interactions; and enhanced cooperation between the CPV and Timor-Leste’s National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT), including sharing of experience in party building, governance, and national development.

He also called for stronger defense and security cooperation to deal with traditional and non-traditional security challenges, expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation in areas with strong potential such as oil and gas, mining, agriculture, telecommunications, digital transformation, and human resource training.

He further stressed the importance of enhancing collaboration in education-training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges based on newly signed agreements, including an agreement on visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports and a memorandum of understanding on educational cooperation.

PM Gusmão welcomed the host’s proposals and showed his hope that the two countries will soon convene the first meeting of their Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation to discuss concrete plans and cooperation projects, including areas where Vietnam can support Timor-Leste to enhance economic self-reliance, develop the private sector, improve institutions, and upgrade infrastructure.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination at ASEAN, the United Nations, and other regional and international forums. They pledged to jointly contribute to promoting intra-bloc unity and ASEAN’s central role and to maintaining an environment of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in Southeast Asia.

They also reaffirmed the importance of upholding international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

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