Top leaders of Vietnam and Laos hold talks in Hanoi

An overview of the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and visiting General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam held talks with visiting General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith following an official welcome ceremony for the Lao leader in Hanoi on September 10.

The two leaders informed each other about the situation of each Party and country and exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern. They also agreed on orientations, policies and measures to develop the bilateral great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation to a new height.

The Lao leader, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Laos are paying a state visit to Vietnam from September 10-13 as guests of Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse.

The visit is taking place right after Party General Secretary and President To Lam was elected as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

It is the second to Vietnam by General Secretary and President Sisoulith since the 11th National LPRP Congress in January 2021, and follows a state visit to Laos by Party General Secretary and President To Lam as President of Vietnam in July 2024. It is a vivid demonstration of the great friendship, special solidarity, and faithful and pure relations between the two Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Laos.

It takes place at a time when the two Parties and countries are strongly implementing the resolution of each Party and actively preparing for all-level congresses in the lead up to the national congresses of the CPV and the LPRP. Besides, the Vietnam - Laos relations are flourishing and have obtained numerous important achievements.

The trip is considered one of the significant milestones in the history of the bilateral ties, helping develop the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation to a new height in an increasingly effective and practical manner to secure prosperity for people in each country.

