Top leaders of Vietnam and China hold talks in Hanoi

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Hanoi on December 13.

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong (R) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: SGGP)

President Vo Van Thuong expressed his belief that following the historic visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong right after the 20th Congress of the CPC (October 2022), this visit to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping will bring relations between the two Parties and the two countries to a new stage of development, which is better, and more effective and sustainable.

Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping thanked Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, and other senior leaders of the Party and State, and the people of Vietnam for their warm welcome.

The two leaders exchanged congratulations on great achievements recorded by each Party and country in socialism building, bringing prosperity and happiness to their people.

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong (R) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: SGGP)

President Vo Van Thuong affirmed that the traditional friendship between the two Parties and the two countries, nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and President Mao Zedong and cultivated by generations of leaders, has experienced ups and downs, and become a valuable asset shared by the two nations, which should be preserved and fostered by present and future generations.

The Party, State and people of Vietnam always remember the great support of their Chinese counterparts during the cause of national liberation and development, the Vietnamese leader said, emphasizing that developing relations with China is always a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy.

Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping appreciated the importance Vietnam attaches to the bilateral relations, affirming that China gives Vietnam a special position, and views the country as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.

At the talks between President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: SGGP)

Both leaders shared the view on the success of the talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, who reached many important perceptions.

The new positioning of the bilateral relations and the six pillars of cooperation established by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping have clearly shown the direction and opened up a period of fruitful cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries in the new era, they said.

President Vo Van Thuong expressed his hope that the two sides will increase exchanges and the sharing of experience in national construction and development, and enhance practical cooperation in spheres, especially in trade and investment, making it grow more healthily and effectively.

The two countries should step up transport connectivity, expand collaboration in agriculture, environment, science-technology, and health care, he said, suggesting the two nations boost people-to-people exchanges, organize cultural exchange activities, and enhance the communication work to promote the Vietnam-China friendship, and encourage people, especially youths to know, understand, and be close to each other, thus helping to consolidate the social foundation for the relations between the two Parties and two countries.

Lauding the host leader’s proposals, Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping also noted his hope that the two sides will continue efforts to consolidate the political foundation, deepen the practical cooperation, and push ahead with economic recovery and development.

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong (Photo: SGGP)

He affirmed bilateral cooperation has potential to further expand, and suggested enhancing strategic connectivity between the two economies, effectively materializing the plan connecting the "Belt and Road Initiative” with the “Two Corridors, One Belt” framework, building stable regional supply and production chains, stepping up cooperation between State-owned enterprise, and expanding payments in local currencies in bilateral trade.

China stands ready to increase the import of goods, especially high-quality agricultural products from Vietnam, and encourage Chinese enterprises to increase high-quality investments in the Southeast Asian country, the leader said.

Emphasizing the importance of enhancing mutual understanding and trust, Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping said the two sides should increase exchanges and contacts between their people, especially youths, and step up the communications work to promote the good tradition of friendship between the two sides.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping (Photo: SGGP)

The two leaders also exchanged views on maritime issues and agreed to work together to maintain peace and stability at sea.

President Vo Van Thuong suggested the two sides persistently pursue peaceful measures in accordance with international law and high-level common perceptions, put themselves in each other's position, control and satisfactorily resolve differences, and continue their close coordination with ASEAN to fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and accelerate the building of an effective and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

After the talks, President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse hosted a banquet in honor of Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of China.

