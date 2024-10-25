Tien Giang’s first fresh coconut batch rolls into China by rail

The first batch of fresh coconuts from the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has been successfully exported to China.

At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

This inaugural batch, weighing nearly 70 tonnes, was dispatched in three containers by FADO iExport JSC in partnership with the Hung Thinh Phat cooperative on October 24.

Tien Giang is renowned as a powerhouse of coconut cultivation, boasting over 20,650 ha dedicated to this lucrative crop. With an annual output of around 234,000 tonnes, the province is a key player in Vietnam's billion-dollar coconut industry ambition.

The province is committed to expanding successful, high-value coconut cultivation models, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Trong, adding that this will not only boost farmers' income but also enable businesses to operate more effectively.

Pham Tan Dat, Chairman of the Board of Directors at FADO iExport JSC, noted that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has paved the way for Vietnam to export 15 types of agricultural products directly to China. Fresh coconut, recently approved for official import, is the latest addition to this list. Prior to this, Vietnamese coconut had already gained a foothold in over 15 countries worldwide.

This shipment marks the first time Vietnamese fresh coconuts have been transported deep into China by rail. This innovative method offers numerous advantages, including faster customs clearance, avoidance of congested border checkpoints, and more competitive transport costs compared to traditional road shipping.

Vietnamplus