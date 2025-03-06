Thu Duc to be developed into city worthy of its potential

Many major national projects and advanced models are located in Thu Duc City, highlighting the important role of Thu Duc City in the development of the country and the southern metropolis.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, at a working session on the socio-economic tasks for 2025 with Thu Duc City on the evening of March 5.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee highly appreciated the efforts of the Party Committee, government, political system, and the people of Thu Duc City for their determination to implement tasks, contributing to the overall development of Ho Chi Minh City.

However, Thu Duc City still has some limitations and restrictions that need to be solved, including improvement of administrative procedures and enhancement of its competitiveness.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, requests Thu Duc City to take a leading role and coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City to resolve challenges. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, requested that Thu Duc accompany Ho Chi Minh City to address about 751 projects that are facing difficulties and obstacles to achieve the goals and tasks in the upcoming period. Among these, Thu Duc City has over 130 projects.

He emphasized that in 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will have a very heavy task, focusing not only on achieving double-digit growth but also on preparing for major events while streamlining and reorganizing the administrative apparatus, addressing backlogs, and removing obstacles for businesses to mobilize resources to promote development.

He asked Thu Duc City to take a leading role and coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City to resolve challenges, considering people and businesses as the center, the subject, the main resource, and the goal of development.

Businesses learn about the Master Plan for Thu Duc City until 2040. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also requested the implementation of breakthrough strategies, including the establishment of an International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City; a multi-purpose high-tech center focusing on innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), geographic information systems (GIS), and semiconductor chips; a high-tech industrial park; the development of high-quality education and healthcare programs; and strategic infrastructure projects.

Of these, transport infrastructure must be synchronized, modern, and meet the development requirements of Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the city’s chairman, Ho Chi Minh City’s transportation sector has currently implemented many projects, aiming to complete the transport infrastructure by 2035, with many of these projects located in Thu Duc City. He noted that Thu Duc City needs to focus on land compensation and zoning planning to attract investment.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh