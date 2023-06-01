Three Korean fugitives wanted by Interpol arrested in HCMC

Three South Korean nationals wanted by Interpol for allegedly running illegal online gambling operations were arrested by authorities in HCMC, police said.

The HCMC Department of Public Security coordinated with the Department of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security (A05) and relevant units to transfer three Korean fugitives to the Republic of Korea on June 1.

According to the local police, Korean citizens including Jeong Kiwon,49, Park Jaihyung, 40, and Jang WooJin, 43 are operating an illegal online gambling service in Vietnam.

The three fugitives played as foreign investors and specialists to enter Vietnam and were guaranteed by a number of businesses in HCMC to get visas and temporary residence cards. However, they did not stay at declared addresses and hid in many places in the city.