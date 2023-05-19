Thousands of trees planted on tree-planting festival in Da Lat City

On the morning of May 19, at the premises of Da Lat University, the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province held the inauguration ceremony for the Tree-Planting Festival 2023, which saw the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of individuals.

At the launching ceremony, the organizing committee planted 2,500 various types of trees, including 530 Himalayan wild cherry trees, 1,950 three-needled pine trees, and 20 blue jacaranda trees.

Simultaneously, all wards and communes in Da Lat City also initiated tree-planting activities with the participation of the entire political system and people from all walks of life, planting over 30,000 different types of trees, mainly three-needled pine, and Himalayan wild cherry trees.

From 2021 to 2022, Da Lat City planted almost 800,000 trees of various types. In 2023, the city has set a goal to grow over 650,000 trees.

From 2021 to 2025, Da Lat City has committed to planting 3.8 million trees and aims to accomplish the goal of planting 50 million trees throughout Lam Dong Province during the 2021-2025 period. This effort is in response to the Prime Minister's initiative of planting 1 billion trees.

Mr. Nguyen Van Son, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Lat City, stated that the tree planting program would play a significant role in changing thinking, raising awareness, and fostering consensus among all social classes about the vital role and importance of trees. This initiative aims to cultivate a habit and self-consciousness in planting, nurturing, and protecting trees among individuals, households, organizations, and businesses. Then, the tree-planting festival will become an annual event.