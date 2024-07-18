Business

Thousands attend Vietnam-Thailand Food and Shopping Fair

The Vietnam-Thailand Food and Shopping Fair and the 2024 Banh Dan Gian (Folk Cakes) festival took place at the Da Nang Exhibition and Convention Center, attracting thousands of residents and tourists.

thai.jfif
Thousands attend Vietnam-Thailand Food and Shopping Fair

The fair, which runs from July 17 to 23, features 250 booths from 200 businesses across the country. The fair showcases a variety of imported products from Thailand.

As part of the fair, a folk cake-making contest themed ‘Preserving and developing Vietnamese cakes' will be held to honor artisans and workers who have contributed to preserving the traditional folk cake-making craft of the nation.

In addition, every night on the main stage, there will be special performances featuring popular singers and comedians.

By Pham Nga – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

Vietnam-Thailand Food and Shopping Fair folk cake-making contest traditional folk cake-making craft

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn