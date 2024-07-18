The Vietnam-Thailand Food and Shopping Fair and the 2024 Banh Dan Gian (Folk Cakes) festival took place at the Da Nang Exhibition and Convention Center, attracting thousands of residents and tourists.

Thousands attend Vietnam-Thailand Food and Shopping Fair

The fair, which runs from July 17 to 23, features 250 booths from 200 businesses across the country. The fair showcases a variety of imported products from Thailand.

As part of the fair, a folk cake-making contest themed ‘Preserving and developing Vietnamese cakes' will be held to honor artisans and workers who have contributed to preserving the traditional folk cake-making craft of the nation.

In addition, every night on the main stage, there will be special performances featuring popular singers and comedians.

By Pham Nga – Translated By Anh Quan