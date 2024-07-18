Thousands attend Vietnam-Thailand Food and Shopping Fair

The fair, which runs from July 17 to 23, features 250 booths from 200 businesses across the country. The fair showcases a variety of imported products from Thailand.
As part of the fair, a folk cake-making contest themed ‘Preserving and developing Vietnamese cakes' will be held to honor artisans and workers who have contributed to preserving the traditional folk cake-making craft of the nation.
In addition, every night on the main stage, there will be special performances featuring popular singers and comedians.