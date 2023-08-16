The man overcomes with disability to design websites for foreign companies

Hoang Quang Duy, 34, from Quang Binh Province overcomes his disability with his feet to be the only representative of Vietnam to take charge of the design of the website of well-known companies in Southeast Asia, Japan, and other countries.

Dreams that seemed to fade away

Duy lives in Duc Ninh Dong Ward, Dong Hoi City in the northern central coastal province of Quang Binh. He was born into a family of three siblings. His father is a driver while his mother is a grocer.

Duy always strived for education and dreamed of studying architecture or IT. Despite not having a wealthy economic background but his parents always supported him to pursue his studies.

However, as the years went by, his leg muscles began to atrophy and his arms got weak. Duy achieved a good academic performance with an effort that was 10 times larger than others.

His muscle atrophy worsened over time, he thought that his debilitating condition had closed all doors to his life, leaving him with no opportunities.

Mr. Bui Ngoc Quyt, Chairman of the People's Committee of Duc Ninh Dong Ward, stated that Duy is a great example of overcoming difficulties and self-development.

A remarkable feat

Not allowing his physical disability to hinder him, Duy started to learn online, enhancing his programming skills. Every day, he would search for basic programming flaws on various websites and report these issues to the site owners for correction, even guiding them to fix the errors, Duy also designed his own e-commerce website.

In 2011, a cousin gifted Duy a collection of books about software design, modern web development, and common programming languages used in the world of information technology. He soon mastered them, becoming fluent in English along the way. He then applied and successfully passed the online interview for GenashtimB, a Singaporean company specializing in software, English language instruction, and web design. He joined the company as an employee in 2013.

He at first served as customer support to offer tech support to clients who use the company's products and services in the Southeast Asian region, particularly those with disabilities.

Duy studied and honed his skills through online courses and practical projects. His talent and professionalism left a lasting impression on the company's leadership, earning him their trust.

Most notably, Duy was assigned the task of designing a global information portal for disabled individuals, a project commissioned by the software giant Microsoft in the US, and was honored by the company at the end of 2016.

Now, when colleagues from Southeast Asian countries face technical challenges, they reach out to Duy for assistance. He said that by helping his colleagues progress, human resources can be strengthened, helping them and himself gain experience.

Wife is his legs

Currently, Duy enjoys a happy family life with his wife and two daughters. He and his wife, Ms. Pham Thi Huyen, come from the same neighborhood and share mutual admiration and respect for each other. Huyen sells sugarcane juice in front of Dong Hoi General Hospital to help her husband earn more income. She loves Duy with her genuine affection and admiration for his determination to work online with intellectual pursuits and self-learning.