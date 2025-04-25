One celebration, countless stories of pride

These individuals, with their unique journeys, are together creating a powerful tribute to national unity and the enduring spirit of the Vietnamese people.

Amidst the hundreds of people diligently rehearsing along Le Duan Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of April 24, preparing for the grand celebration of the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification, one man stood out and drew every gaze. That man was weightlifting athlete Le Van Cong.

Athlete Le Van Cong (center) and fellow para-athletes participate in the Cultural and Sports Parade Contingent.

Born in 1984, Le Van Cong has lived with a disability in his legs since birth. Yet through sheer determination and extraordinary perseverance, he has triumphed time and again, bringing honor and pride to Vietnam’s para-athletic community. And today, his exceptional “legs” represent the world of sports in the Cultural and Sports Block, taking part in the commemorative parade for this historic milestone.

He was not alone—by his side were two fellow athletes in wheelchairs, who are also outstanding representatives of the city’s sports community. At first, he admitted to feeling nervous. But with the devoted guidance of the coaches and the team spirit, they quickly fell into step with the rhythm and spirit of the group.

Le Van Cong shared that each training session felt like both a reunion and a personal test of endurance—a chance to reaffirm his resilience. For him, the honor lies not only in representing himself but in standing for a community that refuses to yield to fate, taking their place in this momentous national event.

On the practice grounds, the synchronized motion of their wheelchair wheels echoed the beat of the drums—a call to hearts united in anticipation of the nation’s great day. The tracks they left behind were not just impressions on the pavement, but lasting imprints in the hearts of those watching. Looking at him, people understood: even without physical wholeness, one can reach great heights, and every person has the power to “walk” with the will and longing of the heart.

Sharing in the same spirit of pride, Pham Dinh Mon, a 65-year-old member of the Former Youth Volunteers Association of Tan Binh District, HCMC, trains enthusiastically, carried by the heroic memories of his youth. Even now, he vividly recalls the days when, at just 15, he donned the uniform of the Youth Volunteers, contributing his small part amid the chaos of war and the roar of bombs.

“There are nights when I wake up in pain from leg cramps, but by morning, I’m still lacing up my shoes, eager to get to the training ground for the parade. I haven’t missed a single day—I just love it,” he shared with infectious energy. On Le Duan Street, where the ceremony will unfold, his steps may no longer be swift, but each one is purposeful, firm, and resolute.

Then there’s Tran Duong Dinh Nguyen, a university student born in 2006, who embodies the spirit of a new generation proud to be born and raised in peace. With a bright smile, Nguyen reflected, “Our forefathers marched through storms of bombs and bullets, giving their blood and lives for our nation’s freedom and independence. Today, all I have to do is to walk steadily on this peaceful road and admire the beauty of our country—how could I ever feel discouraged or give up?”

For Nguyen, every training session is more than disciplined steps; it’s a chance to collect stories—snapshots of experience to share with classmates. His friends, he said with a grin, “get innocently jealous”—not out of competition, but from a shared yearning to touch something sacred, to be part of the living current of national memory. For a student, it is a priceless chapter in their youth, one that connects their present with the legacy of generations past.

Parade contingents rehearse for the 50th anniversary celebration of the National Reunification.

Present to encourage the parade contingents, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants. She acknowledged the immense time, dedication, and emotion that so many had poured into this program. This, she emphasized, is not merely an artistic production—a performance or a film—but a powerful convergence of responsibility, solidarity, and commitment from artists, production crews, media professionals, and organizers alike. Together, they are creating an event of profound historical significance, one that radiates the spirit of patriotism and national pride across the country.

“We are on a truly beautiful journey toward the momentous occasion of April 30,” she shared. “I hope all of you will continue to train with sincerity, deepen your bonds, and come to more fully appreciate the sacred meaning behind this celebration.”

Amid the crowd moving in synchrony toward the national day, there are still wheels of determination turning—wheelchairs propelled not by legs, but by sheer will and burning aspiration. There are youthful strides that not only carry forward tradition but also breathe creativity and renewal into those very values. There are seasoned eyes, once witnesses to history, still shimmering with the same unwavering faith. It is these individuals—with their own stories and distinct paths—who are collectively composing a majestic symphony for this national commemoration. Their presence is a living testament to the power of unity and the indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people.

By Thanh Trong, Cam Tuyet, Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan