The barefoot billionaires in the Mekong Delta

Not giving up in the face of nature's adversities, they have turned alum-contaminated fields and barren, depleted lands into billion-Vietnamese-dong fortunes.

Gone are the days of toiling endlessly on the fields just to make ends meet; now they are seen by everyone as billionaire farmers.

Making the land "blossom"

At Lung Lon rice fields (Kien Binh Commune, Kien Luong District, Kien Giang Province), mentioning Tuan Lua — farmer Nguyen Thanh Tuan — immediately sparks recognition among locals. “Is he the one farming 500 hectares? Everyone here knows him—persistent and proficient,” shared a resident of Lung Lon.

Once heavily contaminated by alum in the 2000s, the area has now been transformed into vast, fertile rice fields spanning hundreds of hectares. Among the few who persevered to "make the land blossom" is Tuan Lua. Standing by his fields, he recalled, “Back then, this area was a wild expanse of paperbarks, sedges, and spike rushes. The soil was so heavily contaminated with alum that people abandoned it to seek work elsewhere.”

Nguyen Thanh Tuan's 500-hectare rice field in Kien Giang has been fully mechanized.

The transformation began when the T4 and T5 canal systems were introduced, bringing fresh water to flush the alum and restore the soil. According to Tuan, achieving today’s yields of 6 to 8 tons per hectare required immense dedication and effort across generations. Twenty-five years ago, his father painstakingly uprooted paperbarks and sugarcane stumps to level the land. Later, they dug a network of canals and ditches to channel fresh water for soil reclamation. At times, their hands and feet were raw from prolonged exposure to acidic water, but generations in Tuan’s family never wavered in their commitment to the land.

From the initial rice crops yielding only 3–4 tons per hectare, Tuan has now "coaxed the land to produce" about 8 tons per hectare with varieties like ST24, ST25, and Dai Thom 8. His 500-hectare fields are now fully mechanized, utilizing drones, tractors, rice-planting machines, and combined harvesters to reduce labor costs and significantly cut expenses, ultimately boosting profits. Tuan explained that by meticulously tracking sowing schedules, assigning specialists to oversee each plot, and incorporating modern mechanization, his profits have improved compared to conventional farming methods.

Nguyen Thanh Tuan's rice fields are planted with high-quality varieties, providing a good income.

Today, the organic rice farming model of Tuan Linh Enterprise (owned by farmer Nguyen Thanh Tuan) generates an annual revenue of VND29 billion, with net profits of VND14 billion after expenses. In addition to rice farming, Tuan operates a business in agricultural supplies and machinery services, earning nearly VND2.2 billion annually. He has also created stable employment for 80 local workers. In 2022, Tuan was recognized with a Certificate of Merit from the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province for his outstanding achievements in the movement of exemplary farmers excelling in production and supporting others' prosperity.

Breaking the mold of “No business, no prosperity”

The pineapples from Tac Cau (Chau Thanh District, Kien Giang) are renowned for their rich, unforgettable sweetness. Du Van Thai, 77, has been growing pineapples since 1975, building a solid foundation for his family and ensuring his children received a good education. Named one of Vietnam’s 100 outstanding farmers in 2022, Thai has disproven the notion of “No business, no prosperity.”

The three-tier ecological model of areca, pineapple, and coconut brings considerable profit to Du Van Thai's family in Chau Thanh District, Kien Giang Province.

In late October, with areca nuts reaching high prices, each harvest earned Thai over VND20 million. So far this year, he has sold more than 20 tons, securing a substantial income. On his 2-hectare farm, in addition to 2,000 areca nut trees, Thai grows hundreds of coconut trees and tens of thousands of pineapples. His family now earns over VND1 billion annually from this three-layered farming model. “The shade from the areca and coconut trees prevents the pineapples from sunburn, making them more attractive. Areca trees don’t take up much space, and coconuts are economically beneficial when intercropped,” he explained.

With areca prices rising, each harvest earns Thai over VND20 million.

Du Van Thai is recognized as an Outstanding Vietnamese Farmer in 2022, earning approximately VND2 billion annually.

In addition, Thai utilizes by-products from pineapples, areca nuts, and coconuts, mixing them with decomposed organic compost to create fertilizer. “Every three months, I can sell about 200 tons of organic fertilizer, so my pockets are always full, allowing me to enjoy drinking with friends,” Thai proudly shared.

With over 5 hectares of longan and 13 hectares of rice, generating profits in the billions of Vietnamese dong, Tran Van Lon, 65, from Dinh An Commune, Lap Vo District, is the only farmer from Dong Thap to be honored in the list of 63 outstanding Vietnamese farmers for 2024. "Growing longan requires less effort to care for, but it offers high economic returns. My orchard is cultivated according to VietGAP standards, and traders come directly to buy at stable prices, bringing in a substantial income," Lon excitedly shared.

Farmer Tran Van Lon in Dong Thap grows longan and cultivates rice, earning billions of Vietnamese dong annually.

In addition to longan, he also cultivates about 13 hectares of rice in Hon Dat District, Kien Giang Province. With a profit of about VND30 million per hectare, he has become a "billionaire farmer" admired by many. Beyond his economic success, he and his family have contributed 100 percent of the funding, approximately VND600 million, to purchase an ambulance for the people in Dinh An Commune, helped build two durable concrete bridges, and supported rural development projects worth over VND276 million. "Having experienced hardship myself, now that I’m better off, I just want to contribute and help those in need," Lon shared.

Tran Van Lon receives a certificate of merit from the Prime Minister for his exemplary achievements in studying and following Ho Chi Minh's ideology, ethics, and style.

Mr. Do Tran Thinh, Chairman of the Kien Giang Farmers' Association, remarked that outstanding farmers like Du Van Thai, Tuan Lua, and Tran Van Lon are exemplary models for others to follow. "Their innovative and effective farming models have helped them succeed on their own land. In the future, the association will continue collaborating on value chain initiatives, creating quality products and fostering a generation of dynamic, creative, and prosperous farmers," Mr. Do Tran Thinh said.

By Thanh Nhon – Translated by Thuy Doan