Tan Phu - Lien Khuong Expressway to start construction on September 2

Lam Dong Province hurries to complete the coordination procedures between relevant localities and units to soon start construction of the Tan Phu - Lien Khuong Expressway on September 2.

Chief of Office of Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee Ngo Van Ninh yesterday said that Lam Dong Province will carry out landmark planting for the entire expressway of Tan Phu- Bao Loc, a section through Lam Dong Province and a section of Bao Loc - Lien Khuong.

According to the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, the locality completed the first report of the feasibility study for the 66-kilometer Tan Phu- Bao Loc expressway section having a total investment of VND17.2 trillion (US$735 million), including VND900 billion (US$38 million) being allocated in 2023.

The 74-kilometer Bao Loc - Lien Khuong expressway section has a total investment of VND19.5 trillion (nearly US$835 million), including VND506 billion (US$21.6 million) being allocated for the implementation this year.