Taiwanese woman dies after plastic surgery in HCMC

A 45-year-old Taiwanese woman, L.S.B., has been reported dead after surgery at Korean Star cosmetic clinic in Ho Chi Minh City.

On April 18, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health's inspectors have just received information from the Investigation Police Agency under the Dong Nai Provincial Police about the death of the Taiwanese woman on April 9.

Previously, on April 1, the victim went to the Korean Star Plastic Surgery Specialist Hospital, 781/C9 Le Hong Phong Street, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City for examination.

After that, she was hospitalized for cosmetic surgery on April 2. A day later, she was discharged and returned to her home in Dong Nai Province.

On April 7, she started suffering difficulty breathing and was unable to talk but she was still conscious. Hence she was hospitalized for emergency aid at Thong Nhat General Hospital in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province on the afternoon of the same day. The patient died on April 9.





After verifying the information, the HCMC Department of Health sent a letter to report the case to the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health and the ministry's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management.

Currently, the Municipal Department of Health is coordinating with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the Investigation Police Agency of the Dong Nai Provincial Police to verify and clarify the contents related to the examination and treatment of the patient.