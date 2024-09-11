Supermarkets increase transport of vegetables to supply Northern region

Supermarkets are ramping up the transportation of vegetables to meet the demand in the Northern region.

After Typhoon Yagi - Vietnam's most powerful storm in 30 years - wreaked havoc across the Northern region of the country, there is lack of vegetables. Hence, supermarket and shopping malls in the Southern region have transported more vegetables and necessary items to the Northern region.

People queue to buy essential items

This afternoon, several supermarkets and shopping malls reported an urgent need to restock and transport essential items, specifically various vegetables and fruits, from the Southern provinces to the North region where Typhoon Yagi swept through.

As per the data from supermarket systems, there has been a significant increase in the number of customers purchasing essential items like green vegetables, meat, fish, rice, and instant noodles.

Additionally, the demand for dry goods such as cooking oil, flour, instant noodles, and canned foods at supermarkets in the Northern region has surged by 50 percent-80 percent.

MM Mega Market system increased to 2 trips transporting vegetables and fruits from Binh Duong and Lam Dong to Hanoi every day (equivalent to 16 tons of vegetables and fruits). In addition, today, the first relief truck transported 1,000 boxes of noodles and 300 boxes of mineral water (500mlx24 bottles) from Hanoi to the northern mountainous province of Lang Son.

Director Tran Kim Nga of External Relations of MM Mega Market Vietnam said that some northern localities continued to have rain, the process of transporting goods to customers was affected due to flooded roads, making it difficult to move. However, the market has increased staff for warehouses in the North to stabilize the supply and transportation of essential goods for people.

Co.opmart supermarkets in Bac Giang, Phu Tho, and Hai Phong have demonstrated flexibility by designating supermarket lobbies for individuals to charge their phones and access complimentary drinking water. Furthermore, the supermarkets have generously opened their doors to provide shelter for individuals during storms and floods.

Notably, the Co.op Cares program has extended support by distributing 1,000 gifts to those facing challenging circumstances in these areas. Each gift contains essential items tailored to the current situation, including bottled water, canned meat, canned fish, cakes, and milk to ensure food quality.

Similarly, other supermarket chains such as BigC, GO!, WinMart, WinMart+, WIN have also increased the transportation of green vegetables from the South to the North. The selling price comes with numerous promotions and top-notch incentives for customers.

By Thi Hong – Translated By Anh Quan